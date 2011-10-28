Geddy Lee Says New Rush Album Will Be Ready for Early 2012

According to bassist Geddy Lee, Rush will release a new album in early 2012. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lee said that the band were shooting for a spring 2012 release date for the new album, which will be called Clockwork Angels.

"We're almost finished writing," said Lee. "We wound the machine back up about three weeks ago. After a sluggish start, we've had a very fruitful couple of weeks in terms of writing. I'm very pleased with the direction that the material has taken. And I think we have one or two more songs that we'd like to write, and then we'll start recording in earnest. Hopefully we'll have all of the recording done before Christmas. Then we'll mix it some time in the next year, and then get it out."

