Bearded Georgians and purveyors of fine metal, Mastodon made an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman last night to perform a new song, "Curl of the Burl." You can check out video of the performance below.

"Curl of the Burl" comes from their new album, The Hunter, which in its first week of release moved over 39,000 units to land at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

You can check out the official music video for "Curl of the Burl" over here.