"Curl of the Burl" was one of the first songs fans heard off the upcoming new album from Mastodon, The Hunter, which is out next Tuesday, September 27. You can now check out the trip-inducing music video for the track, which was directed by Robert Schober, below.

Mastodon are also currently streaming their new album in its entirety, so head here to hear the full thing.

And if you haven't already seen the band's other new video for the track "Spectrelight," you can watch it over here.