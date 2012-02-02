Video: Megadeth Bassist Dave Ellefson Issues Tour Blog from Gigantour

Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson has been issuing video tour blogs from each stop on this year's Gigantour. You can follow Ellefson on his YouTube channel for all the updates, and check out the latest one below.

On the road with Megadeth for the 2012 edition of Gigantour are Motorhead, Lacuna Coil and Volbeat.

On the first night of the tour, Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia joined Megadeth on stage for a rendition of "A Tout le Monde," a song which was re-recorded with Scabbi for Megadeth's 2007 album United Abominations. You can watch video from the performance here.