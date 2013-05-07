Video: Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Discusses Gigantour 2013 Artist Lineup

In this Revolver TV video, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine discusses the entire band lineup for Gigantour 2013, which kicks off July 3 in New Hampshire and ends August 11 in Toronto.

Besides Megadeth (the current Guitar World cover stars), the tour features Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society, Device, Hellyeah, Newsted and Death Division.

For more about the tour, including all the dates and info on tickets and VIP packages, visit gigantour.com.

For our recent interview with Jason Newsted, whose band is part of Gigantour 2013, head here. For an excerpt of our current Megadeth cover story, step right this way.

Enjoy the video!