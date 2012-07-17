Video: Metallica Perform "Blackened" at Orion Music + More Festival

Metallica have posted a brand-new multi-angle video of "Blackened," the classic ...And Justice For All opener, as performed June 24 at the Orion Music + More festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

You can check out the video below.

Following the success of their first-ever music festival (full recap), Metallica are heading to Canada and Mexico later this month for more shows before settling down to work on the follow-up to 2008's Death Magnetic (buy on iTunes).

"In the fall, we plan on concentrating a little more on writing songs and doing nothing else but just thinking about the new album," Kirk Hammett told us last month. "That should be interesting."

Guitar World made history in Milan, Italy, on July 6, 2011, by getting Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Slayer’s Kerry King and Anthrax’s Scott Ian to pose for group photos — the first photos ever to feature all the guitarists of thrash metal’s momentous Big Four tour. The Big Four Poster Book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.