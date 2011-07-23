Video: Metallica Play "The Call of Ktulu" in Amneville, France

Pro-shot footage of Metallica playing "The Call of Ktulu" at the recent Big Four show in Amneville, France has made its way online and can be viewed below.

Footage of Metallica's entire set from the Gothenburg, Sweden Big Four show can be seen here.

Although Metallica is currently completing work on a surprise collaborative album with Lou Reed, the band will also reportedly begin work on its tenth studio album sometime this fall.

Producer Rick Rubin, who worked with the group for the first time on 2008's Death Magnetic, told Billboard that he recently met with drummer Lars Ulrich and will return to San Francisco sometime in the next week or so to sit down with the whole band and "explore what the focus is going to be this time around."

Rubin offered a hint of how that initial meeting with the band will go: "I'll ask a lot of questions and we'll probably listen to some of the riffs they've been writing. And usually I'll hear something that will sort of indicate the direction and then we'll talk about it from there."