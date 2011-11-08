Video: Metallica Play "Ride the Lightning" in Abu Dhabi

Metallica have just posted live footage from their recent concert in Abu Dhabi, their first show in the United Arab Emirates. You can watch footage of the band performing "Ride the Lightning" below.

While Metallica are still on their World Magnetic 2011 tour in support of their latest album, Death Magnetic, bassist Robert Trujillo has stated in recent interviews that the band would soon be entering the studio to begin work on their latest studio record.

Metallica released Lulu, a collaborative album with Lou Reed, last Tuesday, November 1.