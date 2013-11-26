Video: Metallica Release Behind-the-Scenes Video for 1998 Album, 'Garage Inc.'

As we've noted before, the folks over at Metallica's official YouTube page, MetallicaTV, are always posting new content.

Their latest video to hit the interwebs is the official electronic press kit for their 1998 covers/compilation album, Garage Inc.. The posting was timed for the album's 15th anniversary, since the original disc was released November 23, 1998.

The video, which is 50 minutes long, was directed by Adam Dubin and was released on various "Whiskey In The Jar" singles in 1999. It features band interviews and behind-the-scenes studio footage pertaining to the making of the album.