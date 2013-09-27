Video: Metallica Visit 'The Colbert Report' — Interview and Performance

Without taking too long to recover from their Monday-morning visit to the Howard Stern Show, Metallica visited Comedy Central's The Colbert Report last night.

As you can see below, the crew sat down for an entertaining interview (bottom video) and performed two tracks, "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "Master Of Puppets," both of which you can see and hear below.

Of course, Metallica are deep into promotional mode for their new 3D movie, Through The Never, which opens Friday (September 27) on IMAX screens before expanding to more theaters on October 4.

Look out for more Metallica updates!

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Video Archive

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Video Archive

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Video Archive