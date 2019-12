Tired of playing just one guitar at a time, Michael Angelo Batio is the kind of guy that says, "Screw it, just put four of them together!"

That said, Batio and all four necks of his massive guitar paid tribute to Metallica at his recent show at Santa Fe Station in Los Angeles with a medley of the thrash band's classic tunes. You can watch video of the performance below.

