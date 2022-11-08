Watch Michael Angelo Batio join The Smashing Pumpkins onstage in Milwaukee for a face-melting shred session

Guitar legend Michael Angelo Batio joined fellow Chicago natives The Smashing Pumpkins for a ridiculously shred-heavy solo during their set at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on October 30.

Following a set packed with classics – including Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Zero, 1979, Today and Cyr – Billy Corgan and co invited the guitarist to the stage for the final song, Silverfuck, during which Batio launched into a blazing electric guitar solo, complete with lightning-quick alternate picking, frenetic switching between overhand and underhand fretting, and rapid multi-string legato lines.

MAB didn’t use his mythical Double Guitar for the performance, but fear not, he got more than enough mileage out of his single-necked six-string. Prepare to have your face melted, and check it out below.

Michael Angelo Batio also joined The Smashing Pumpkins last year at Chicago’s Riot Fest for a performance of United States, from the band’s 2007 album, Zeitgeist.

With the alt-rockers set to release ATUM, the forthcoming 33-track, three-act rock opera sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness next year, could their history of collaboration with Batio be indicative of an MAB guest spot on the album? Only time will tell.

Thus far, Beguiled is the only official single to be released from the album, though two additional songs, Neophyte and Harmageddon, were debuted at a show in Dallas last month.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on tour across North America with fellow alt-rock titans, Jane’s Addiction. The trek has been ongoing since the beginning of October, so the bulk of it has been completed, though remaining dates are scheduled for Spokane, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Anaheim, Phoenix and LA.

Back in September, it was announced that Michael Angelo Batio would be joining longstanding New York metallers Manowar for their upcoming 2023 Crushing the Enemies of Metal anniversary tour.

“We’ve known Michael for many years and have always admired his work,” said bassist Joey DeMaio. “His technique is astounding. When we invited him to come and jam with us we played together at the speed of light. Everything fell into place immediately.”