Michael Angelo Batio launches limited-edition production run of his iconic Double-Guitar format

A mere two months after teaming up with Sawtooth Guitars for two all-new electric guitar ranges, Michael Angelo Batio has once again joined forces with the builder, this time to create a production run of his legendary Double-Guitar.

Limited to only 50 units, the out-of-this-world new model comprises two sycamore-bodied, Sunburst-finished T-style guitars – one left-handed and one right-handed – joined at their lower bouts, which can be detached for easy transportation.

Both halves of the Double-Guitar feature a D-shaped bolt-on maple neck with a 21-fret maple fingerboard, specially designed matte black one-ply pickguard, and Floyd Rose 1000 Series bridge.

Electronics-wise, each side is loaded with a single bridge-positioned humbucker, which can also be split to conjure single-coil tones. Controls include single volume and tone knobs.

“The first version of the Double-Guitar was actually two separate guitars,” Batio says. “I took a Flying V guitar and fastened it to a snare drum stand. This was a right-handed guitar faced in a left-handed playing position.

“Another guitar was strapped (right-handed) around my shoulder. I played the left side first, and then the right side, then both at the same time. The audience loved it. It was then that I knew I could refine this idea and make it work!”

He continues: “Next, with my guitar tech, we came up with a new way to attach the two guitars. We took a flight case latch and retrofitted it to the back of each instrument. [Then] it took seconds to put the Double-Guitar together and take it apart.”

He concludes: “Once I first had a working Double-Guitar, my questions were: ‘What can I do with this?’ and ‘What are the possibilities?’ I started writing down different ways to play it.

“For example, both guitars at the same time in harmonies, two different parts at the same time, like a piano, crossing my hands over the necks, upside down, crisscross left-handed and more. The possibilities are endless!”

The Double-Guitar is available now for $1,499. Each purchase includes a selection of extras, including a hardcase, signed certificate of authenticity, Batio's Speed Kills instructional DVD on Metal Method, an autographed photo, two ChromaCast string dampeners, and a ChromaCast black woven guitar strap.

For more information, head to Sawtooth Guitars.