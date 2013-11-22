Video: Michael Schenker Releases Trailer for New Album, 'Bridge the Gap'

Former Scorpions and UFO guitarist Michael Schenker has released a trailer for his new album, Bridge the Gap, which will be released January 7 through the inakustik label.
The album features his old rhythm section from Scorpions days — bassist Francis Buchholz and drummer Herman Rarebell — plus ex-Rainbow singer Doogie White and guitarist/keyboardist Wayne Findlay. People who pick up the deluxe version of the album will get to hear Don Dokken's vocals on a bonus track, "Faith."
The album was produced by Schenker and Michael Voss and engineered by Voss.
Schenker will kick off the first round of 2014 dates with a U.S. trek, which will feature Schenker, White and Findlay, as well as bassist Rev Jones and drummer Pete Holmes. You can see all the dates below the video.
"I'm very much looking forward to touring the States in January/February and to introducing my new singer, Doogie White, and material from our new album," Schenker said in a statement. "Doogie, Wayne Findlay and I will be promoting our new album in the States before teaming up with the album lineup for a world tour starting in March in Japan. We are all looking forward to rock you. 'Til then, keep on rocking!"
For more information, visit michaelschenkerhimself.com.
Bridge the Gap Track List:
- 01. Where The Wild Winds Blow
- 02. Horizons
- 03. Lord Of The Lost And Lonely
- 04. Rock n Roll Symphony
- 05. To Live For The King
- 06. Land Of Thunder
- 07. Temple Of The Holy
- 08. Shine On
- 09. Bridges We Have Burned
- 10. Because You Lied
- 11. Black Moon Rising
- 12. Dance For The Piper
- 13. Faith (Deluxe Edition only)
Michael Schenker Bridge The Gap US Tour 2014
Jan-09 LAS VEGAS, NV LVCS
Jan-10 CORONA, CA M -15 CONCERT THEATRE
Jan-11 RAMONA, CA RAMONA MAIN STAGE THEATRE
Jan-14 DENVER, CO ECKS SALOON
Jan-16 LIBERTYVILLE, IL AUSTINS
Jan-17 LIBERTYVILLE, IL AUSTINS
Jan-18 TORONTO, CANADA ROCKPILE WEST
Jan-19 TORONTO, CANADA ROCKPILE EAST
Jan-20 ENGLEWOOD, NJ BERGAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Jan-21 LONDONBERRY, NH TUEPELO MUSIC HALL
Jan-22 NEW YORK, NY BB KINGS CONCERT HALL
Jan-24 SAYREVILLE, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM
Jan-25 POUGHKEEPSIE, NY CHANCE THEATRE
Jan-27 SELLERSVILLE, PA SELLERSVILLE THEATRE
Jan-28 CLEVELAND, OH AGORA BALLROOM
Jan-30 OAKLAHOMA CITY, OK CHAMELEON BALLROOM
Jan-31 HOUSTON, TX CONCERT PUB NORTH
Feb-01 SAN ANTONIO, TX BACKSTAGE LIVE
Feb-06 SAN FRANCISCO, CA YOSHI'S
Feb-07 ORANGEVALE, CA BOARDWALK
Feb-08 PORTLAND, OR TBA
Feb-09 SEATTLE, WA EL CORAZON
Feb-12 HOLLYWOOD, CA HOUSE OF BLUES
Feb-15 SAN JUAN, CAPISTRANO, CA THE COACH HOUSE
Feb-16 HERMOSA BEACH, CA ST ROCKE