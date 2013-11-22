Video: Michael Schenker Releases Trailer for New Album, 'Bridge the Gap'

Former Scorpions and UFO guitarist Michael Schenker has released a trailer for his new album, Bridge the Gap, which will be released January 7 through the inakustik label.

The album features his old rhythm section from Scorpions days — bassist Francis Buchholz and drummer Herman Rarebell — plus ex-Rainbow singer Doogie White and guitarist/keyboardist Wayne Findlay. People who pick up the deluxe version of the album will get to hear Don Dokken's vocals on a bonus track, "Faith."

The album was produced by Schenker and Michael Voss and engineered by Voss.

Schenker will kick off the first round of 2014 dates with a U.S. trek, which will feature Schenker, White and Findlay, as well as bassist Rev Jones and drummer Pete Holmes. You can see all the dates below the video.

"I'm very much looking forward to touring the States in January/February and to introducing my new singer, Doogie White, and material from our new album," Schenker said in a statement. "Doogie, Wayne Findlay and I will be promoting our new album in the States before teaming up with the album lineup for a world tour starting in March in Japan. We are all looking forward to rock you. 'Til then, keep on rocking!"

For more information, visit michaelschenkerhimself.com.

Bridge the Gap Track List:

01. Where The Wild Winds Blow

02. Horizons

03. Lord Of The Lost And Lonely

04. Rock n Roll Symphony

05. To Live For The King

06. Land Of Thunder

07. Temple Of The Holy

08. Shine On

09. Bridges We Have Burned

10. Because You Lied

11. Black Moon Rising

12. Dance For The Piper

13. Faith (Deluxe Edition only)

Michael Schenker Bridge The Gap US Tour 2014

Jan-09 LAS VEGAS, NV LVCS

Jan-10 CORONA, CA M -15 CONCERT THEATRE

Jan-11 RAMONA, CA RAMONA MAIN STAGE THEATRE

Jan-14 DENVER, CO ECKS SALOON

Jan-16 LIBERTYVILLE, IL AUSTINS

Jan-17 LIBERTYVILLE, IL AUSTINS

Jan-18 TORONTO, CANADA ROCKPILE WEST

Jan-19 TORONTO, CANADA ROCKPILE EAST

Jan-20 ENGLEWOOD, NJ BERGAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Jan-21 LONDONBERRY, NH TUEPELO MUSIC HALL

Jan-22 NEW YORK, NY BB KINGS CONCERT HALL

Jan-24 SAYREVILLE, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM

Jan-25 POUGHKEEPSIE, NY CHANCE THEATRE

Jan-27 SELLERSVILLE, PA SELLERSVILLE THEATRE

Jan-28 CLEVELAND, OH AGORA BALLROOM

Jan-30 OAKLAHOMA CITY, OK CHAMELEON BALLROOM

Jan-31 HOUSTON, TX CONCERT PUB NORTH

Feb-01 SAN ANTONIO, TX BACKSTAGE LIVE

Feb-06 SAN FRANCISCO, CA YOSHI'S

Feb-07 ORANGEVALE, CA BOARDWALK

Feb-08 PORTLAND, OR TBA

Feb-09 SEATTLE, WA EL CORAZON

Feb-12 HOLLYWOOD, CA HOUSE OF BLUES

Feb-15 SAN JUAN, CAPISTRANO, CA THE COACH HOUSE

Feb-16 HERMOSA BEACH, CA ST ROCKE