Here's a demo of a Kitara digital (MIDI) guitar.

According to the Kitara website, the device is a MIDI controller featuring an onboard synth plus 8-inch multitouch touchscreen. It is "crafted with high-density injection-molded ABS polymer."

There are two models on the site, one for HKD $7,480 in Hong Kong Dollars (about $959 US) and one for $25,342 (that's $3,249 US).

