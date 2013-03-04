Video: Neil Young and Crazy Horse Play "Hey Hey, My My" in Perth, Australia

Neil Young and Crazy Horse kicked off their 2013 world tour in Perth, Australia, this past Saturday, March 2.

Several videos from opening night have turned up on YouTube, but we're particularly fond of this powerful — and loud — rendition of "Hey Hey, My My," not to mention the stage props that look like gigantic guitar amps.

RollingStone.com reports that Young's set list was almost identical to his 2012 set, although he swapped in "Heart of Gold" for "The Needle and the Damage Done" and added a new song titled "Hole in the Sky."

Look out for more live videos now that March is here and spring tours are kicking off in droves.