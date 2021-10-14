Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new album, Barn

Neil Young has teamed up with his trusty backing band Crazy Horse for a new album, Barn.

The follow-up to Young's last album with Crazy Horse, 2019's Colorado, Barn was recorded – according to a statement from Young on the Neil Young Archives website – “high in the Rockies” via the Le Mobile Recording Studio.

No single from the LP – which is set for a December 10 release via Reprise – has been released to the public yet, but subscribers to the Neil Young Archives can stream Barn's opening cut, Song of the Seasons, now.

Crazy Horse is now comprised of Nils Lofgren – who replaced Frank "Poncho" Sampedro after Sampredo's 2014 retirement – on guitar, and the rhythm section of bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina, who have been with the band since their founding as The Rockets in 1968.

"These are new times, with new songs and feelings after what our world has been through and continues to face," Young wrote in a Neil Young Archives post discussing the album's creation in June.

"This music we are making for our souls. It's like a fresh water on a desert. Life is going on."

You can take a look at Barn's track list below.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Barn:

1. Song of the Seasons

2. Heading West

3. Change Ain’t Never Gonna

4. Canerican

5. Shape of You

6. They Might Be Lost

7. Human Race

8. Tumblin’ Thru the Years

9. Welcome Back

10. Don’t Forget Love