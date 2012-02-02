Video: Neil Young Discusses Reunion with Crazy Horse

Neil Young recently spoke out at the Slamdance Film Festival, confirming his reunion with Crazy Horse. You can check out video of Young discussing not one, but two new albums from the group below, courtesy of Rolling Stone.

According to Young, one of the two albums in the works is called Americana, and is set to feature familiar tunes reworked by Crazy Horse along with a full children's choir. "They're songs we all know from kindergarten," said Young, "but Crazy Horse has rearranged them, and they now belong to us."

Young recently posted audio of a (presumably new) 37-minute jam with Crazy Horse, which you can hear at this location