Neil Young Posts Audio of New Jam Session with Crazy Horse

As previously reported, Neil Young recently revealed that he was writing a new album with his longtime part-time backing band Crazy Horse.

Now, Young has posted audio of a 37-minute jam session -- which ends with a killer rendition of "Cortez the Killer" -- with the band on his official website. Head here to listen, or check it out below.

Of course, we can't exactly confirm the jam is new, given that there is no video footage or message to go along with it, but we've got our fingers crossed that this represents a fiery new batch of music from Young and Crazy Horse.

Neil Young's last album with Crazy Horse was 2003's Greendale.