Video: Neil Young Interviewed on 'The Daily Show'

Last night, Neil Young was the featured guest on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. The legendary rocker made an appearance to discuss the writing of his memoir, Waging Heavy Peace, and much more. Watch the video below.

Young and his Crazy Horse cohorts have been busy this year, releasing two albums — a collection of new takes on classic American folk songs called Americana, and the classic riff-fest, Psychedelic Pill.

