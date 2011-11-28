Video: Nickelback Respond to Detroit Lions Fans

Earlier this month, we reported that a group of Detroit Lions fans had started a petition to have Nickelback replaced as the halftime act for their Thanksgiving Day game against arch rivals the Green Bay Packers.

Now, Nickelback have posted a response video to the Detroit Lions fans and it's... well, actually kind of funny. The Canadian rockers teamed up with Funny or Die for the video and it's safe to say that even the staunchest Nickelback haters would have to admit the guys can actually carry a joke pretty well. You can watch the video below.

Nickelback released their latest album, Here and Now, earlier this month.

Nickelback responds to NFL Petition from Nickelback