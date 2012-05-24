Video: Ozzy Osbourne Performs Black Sabbath Cuts with Zakk Wylde, Geezer Butler

Last night was the first Ozzy & Friends show of the summer. It featured Ozzy Osbourne performing with a huge range of special guests, including Zakk Wylde, Slash, Gus G, Geezer Butler, Blasko and more.

Since the Ozzy & Friends dates are taking the place of what were to be Black Sabbath dates before guitarist Tony Iommi was diagnosed with lymphoma, Ozzy broke out a number of Sabbath hits, for which he was joined by bandmate Geezer Butler, as well as Wylde and Gus G. You can check out fan-filmed footage of several cuts from the night's performances below.

Black Sabbath will headline Download festival next month in England, as well as Lollapalooza this fall in Chicago. The band are also working on a new album, which is tentatively due out by year's end.