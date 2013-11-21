Video: Pantera Play "5 Minutes Alone" at Their Final Show in 2001

Here's a little Thursday-morning flashback for you!

On August 28, 2001, Pantera played their final show — ever — at the Beast Feast festival in Yokohama, Japan.

Below, you can watch the band — Dimebag Darrell, Vinnie Paul, Rex Brown and Phil Anselmo — perform "5 Minutes Alone," a track from 1994's Far Beyond Driven, from this very show.

During their final years as a band, long-simmering internal tensions and addiction issues were starting to take their toll, and the Abbott brothers officially broke up Pantera in 2003.