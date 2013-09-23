Video: Paul McCartney Debuts Two New Songs — "Everybody Out There" and "Save Us" — in Las Vegas

Paul McCartney debuted two new songs in Las Vegas over the weekend.

You can check out fan-filmed videos of "Everybody Out There" and "Save Us," plus a live version of "New," the studio version of which McCartney debuted several weeks ago, below. As always (when it comes to fan-filmed video), we apologize for the audio (and video) quality.

McCartney performed these songs and others at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 21.

New — McCartney's new album — will be released October 15 in the US. It features production from Mark Ronson, Paul Epworth, Ethan Johns and Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin.

McCartney also released a new version of the New album art, which you can see above and below (larger), at the very bottom of this story.

"Everybody Out There"

"Save Us"

"New"