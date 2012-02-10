Video: Paul McCartney Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sir Paul McCartney had a busy day yesterday, even by "busy former Beatle" standards.

Besides performing live from Capitol Studios in Los Angeles -- a show that was live-streamed for via iTunes last night -- the former Beatle got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

McCartney, 69, met with fans and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce CEO Leron Gubler outside the Capitol Records building, where he was presented with the star, for which he was first nominated in 1993. Capitol Records was The Beatles' label in the U.S.

McCartney's star is close to those of his former bandmates -- John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – and The Beatles' own star as a band.

Sticking with the "busy McCartney" theme, his new album, Kisses On The Bottom, came out Tuesday, and he's performing at the Grammy Awards this Sunday night.

