Video: Paul McCartney Performs "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" with Mariachi Band in Mexico City

More than 200,000 fans gathered in Mexico City's historic central square, the Zócalo, last Thursday night to see Paul McCartney in concert.

The former Beatle, who will turn 70 on June 18, performed for an impressive three hours, waved the Mexican flag, used Mexican slang and got the massive crowd on their feet by yelling "¡Viva Mexico, Cabrones!"

But the biggest surprise came when a local mariachi band joined him on stage for a performance of The Beatles' White Album classic, "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da." You can see the performance in the video below (The song starts after about 50 seconds of talking -- just an FYI).

"It was quite emotional and exciting that people who might not be able to afford to come to our shows could come to this. It was like Beatlemania all over again," McCartney told Hello Magazine. "When you visit places that you don't often come to, like South America, they've been saving up the excitement so when you get there they let it all go."

When McCartney performed in Mexico City in 2010, the tickets sold out in minutes, making it the fastest-sold-out concert in Mexico’s history, according to The Wall Street Journal. This current Latin American tour included stops in Uruguay, Colombia and other Mexican cities.

McCartney's next shows are June 4 in London and June 30 and July 1 in Denmark. For more info, check out his website.

No band made a bigger mark on rock and roll in the 20th century than The Beatles. 'Guitar Legends: The Beatles' takes you through the band's history, walks you through the making of three Beatles albums via interviews with the people who were there, and gives you deep insights into the playing styles of John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. Check it out at the Guitar World Online Store.