Video: Pro-Shot Footage from Stone Sour's Rock In Rio Performance Online

If you weren't able to make it all the way down to Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, you can now check out pro-shot footage of Stone Sour's Rock In Rio performance below.

Manning the drum kit for the concert was former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, who was filling in for Roy Mayorga. Mayorga opted to stay at home, as his wife was due to give birth the same day of the show.

Stone Sour are planning to release a live DVD and an EP of cover songs sometime before the end of the year, and frontman Corey Taylor has hinted that a full album (or even double-album) may be in the works for 2012.