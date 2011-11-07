Video: Queen Perform with Adam Lambert at 2011 MTV EMAs

After guitarist Brian May hinted that Lady Gaga might be the next lead singer of Queen, it's not really all that surprising to see anyone fronting the legendary bands these days.

Case-in-point, Roger Taylor and Brian May were on hand last night at the MTV EMAs to accept the Global Icon Award, and ended up closing out the show with a medley of "The Show Must Go On," "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" with American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert handling vocals. You can check out footage from the show below.

After the performance, Lambert Tweeted: "What an enormous honor to sing w QUEEN! I could feel the spirit of Mercury alive on stage tonight! Thank u Brian and Roger and crew. LOVE"