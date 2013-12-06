Video: Richie Kotzen and Billy Sheehan Discuss and Play Tracks from Winery Dogs Album

In this new video posted by DiMarzio, Winery Dogs guitarist Richie Kotzen and bassist Billy Sheehan discuss — and jam on — several songs from the band's debut self-titled album.

The album was released this past summer by Loud & Proud Records.

Although there's a lot to enjoy in the video, you can find out more about the Winery Dogs in the Holiday 2013 issue of Guitar World.

And for even more info, check out our interview with all three members of the band (including drummer Mike Portnoy) right here.