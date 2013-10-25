Video: Ritchie Blackmore Interviewed by RT — "The Whole World is Kind of Phony"

Besides his recent albums with Blackmore's Night, we really don't hear a lot from former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore these days.

Which is why it's nice to have stumbled upon this recently uploaded (August 2013) video of Blackmore in full interview mode.

"I've noticed that a lot of people who say a lot of things are actually saying nothing," Blackmore says in the clip, which was created by RT. Perhaps that's why we haven't heard from him in a while ... .

The clip was uploaded by a Blackmore fan site, which also has posted a clip of "Blackmore's Best Solos." We've included both videos for your viewing pleasure!