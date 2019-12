Rush have just posted a video of a live performance of their classic track "Limelight" from the recently-released Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland DVD. You can watch the video below.

According to bassist/lead singer Geddy Lee, fans can expect a new studio album from Rush, titled Clockwork Angels, to be released sometime in the first part of 2012.

Rush are currently leading the voting for the album our readers are most looking forward to in 2012, and you can still cast your vote here.