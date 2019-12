As you all well know, yesterday was 2.1.12, better known as Rush Day.

And how fitting that on last night's episode of American Idol, one contestant decided to become the first ever to sing a Rush song on the show. It's just a pity that he didn't remember to sing it well, however. Check out the video of David Weed singing "Tom Sawyer" on American Idol below.

Rush are expected to release their new album, Clockwork Angels, in the first half of the year.