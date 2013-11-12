Video: Sample The Rolling Stones' New DVD, 'Sweet Summer Sun: Hyde Park Live'

Today, the Rolling Stones released a new live DVD, Sweet Summer Fun: Hyde Park Live, which was filmed this summer in London.

Below, you can check out a trailer for the DVD, plus a complete performance of "Doom and Gloom," also from the Hyde Park shows. "Doom and Gloom" was one of two new tracks to appear on last year's golden anniversary compilation, GRRR!.

"It was beautiful with the sun going down over Hyde Park," the Stones' Mick Jagger said in a statement for the project. "I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Rolling Stones 50 than doing it on our home patch in front of 100,000 people on a glorious summer night . . . Enjoy it; we certainly did."

The 16-track Sweet Summer Sun also includes "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Tumbling Dice" and "Brown Sugar." Some of the more unexpected song choices include "Before They Make Me Run" (from Some Girls) and "You Got the Silver" (from Let It Bleed).

Former guitarist Mick Taylor also joined the band for their Hyde Park shows.

For more information, visit sweetsummersun.com.