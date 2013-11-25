Video: Scorpions Perform "In Trance" from 'MTV Unplugged' CD/DVD

Scorpions have posted a clip from their upcoming live CD/DVD, MTV Unplugged, which will be released January 21 through Sony International.

The song features a guest appearance by a Hamburg-based singer named CÄTHE.

Recorded and filmed this past September 11 and 12, MTV Unplugged was culled from two sets performed at the Lycabettus Theatre in Athens, Greece. The open-air theater, which is 300 meters above the city, made for an impressive backdrop for the first-ever open-air show in the history of MTV Unplugged.

Scorpions are Klaus Meine (vocals/guitar), Rudolf Schenker (guitars/vocals), Matthias Jabs (guitars), Pawel Maciwoda (bass) and James Kottak (drums); additional support on the DVD includes contributions from Swedish musicians and producers Mikael Nord Andersson (guitars, mandolin, lap steel, vocals) and Martin Hansen (guitars, harmonica, vocals).

