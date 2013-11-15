Video: Scorpions Release Trailer for 'MTV Unplugged' CD/DVD

Scorpions will release MTV Unplugged, a new CD/DVD, January 21 through Sony International.

In advance of the release, they've posted a trailer, which you can check out below.

Recorded and filmed this past September 11 and 12, MTV Unplugged was culled from two sets at the Lycabettus Theatre in Athens, Greece. The open-air theater, which is 300 meters above the city, made for an impressive backdrop for the first-ever open-air show in the history of MTV Unplugged.

Scorpions are Klaus Meine (vocals/guitar), Rudolf Schenker (guitars/vocals), Matthias Jabs (guitars), Pawel Maciwoda (bass) and James Kottak (drums); additional support on the DVD includes contributions from Swedish musicians and producers Mikael Nord Andersson (guitars, mandolin, lap steel, vocals) and Martin Hansen (guitars, harmonica, vocals).