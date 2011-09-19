Video: Slayer Post Drum-Cam Footage from Big Four Show at Yankee Stadium

Slayer have posted three songs worth of drum-cam footage from this past week's Big Four show at Yankee Stadium. You can check out all three videos below.

Later this week, keep an eye out for our exclusive interview with Slayer guitarist Kerry King from the press conference room at Yankee Stadium on GuitarWorld.com.

You can also still find all of our Big Four content here.

And of course a reminder that Kerry King -- along with Metallica, Anthrax and Megadeth -- is featured on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World, which you can pick up here.