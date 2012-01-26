Video: Slipknot Post Mayhem Festival Promo Clip

Earlier today, it was announced that Slipknot will headline the 5th annual Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival. The band wasted no time in posting a special promo video for their festival appearance featuring drummer Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

“You knew we'd be back," said vocalist Corey Taylor. "Now, you know we're coming. This will be a tour people will scarcely want to miss. It will definitely be a show to remember. Can't wait to see the states again from behind a mask.”

Slipknot will be joined on the main stage by Slayer, and a special guest to be named on March 5. The stage's lineup will be rounded out be a rotation of The Devil Wears Prada, As I Lay Dying and Asking Alexandria, who will also rotate onto the Jagermeister Stage.

The Jagermeister Stage is set to be headlined by Anthrax, and will also feature Whitechapel and High on Fire.