This Jim Root-approved hardtail Fender Strat is now 30% off for Cyber Monday – and it's your very last chance to buy this super-rare model

Hardtail Strats are the exception – not the norm – so when Fender releases one, it’s a pretty rare affair. This Limited Edition Player Plus HSS Stratocaster has found a fan in Slipknot’s Jim Root, who, back in May, raved about the web-exclusive model and even took it out for a spin.

When giving his initial reaction to the trem-less guitar, Root said that it was “pretty much an all-around versatile guitar outta the box.”

The humbucker helped achieve an “Iron Maiden-y” tone, while his favorite spec turned out to be the Player Plus Noiseless single-coils, as they provide “that saucy bluesy stuff." His overall assessment? “It’ll only get better after I spend some time with it.”

At its core, this guitar features an alder body and maple C-profile neck, with a 12" radius pau ferro fretboard, 25.5" scale length, 22 medium-jumbo frets, classic white pearloid dot inlays, and locking tuners.

However, several features set this Strat apart. For starters, it comes fully equipped with a powerful Fireball humbucking pickup for added punch, as well as Player Plus Noiseless Strat pickups that offer the classic Strat tone without the quintessential hum. And for added versatility, there's a push-pull tone control that activates the Fireball humbucker’s coil-splitting function.

Now, onto the hardtail element. It's a six-saddle, string-through-body bridge with block saddles, which sets this model apart from the typical, tremolo bridge-laden Fender Strat.

For all those salivating over this mere description, I come bearing good news: for a limited time only, you can grab the Limited Edition Player Plus Stratocaster HSS HT in Vintage White finish for $860.99 – a 30% discount off its original $1,229.99 price tag. I, for one, am seriously considering adding it to my shopping cart, as it genuinely ticks all of my boxes. In fact, I might have already added it…

