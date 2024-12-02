This Jim Root-approved hardtail Fender Strat is now 30% off for Cyber Monday – and it's your very last chance to buy this super-rare model

The Slipknot guitarist described it as “pretty much an all-around versatile guitar outta the box” – you can now join Root’s ranks and get your hands on this limited-edition hardtail Strat, available at a fraction of the original price

(Image credit: Fender)

Hardtail Strats are the exception – not the norm – so when Fender releases one, it’s a pretty rare affair. This Limited Edition Player Plus HSS Stratocaster has found a fan in Slipknot’s Jim Root, who, back in May, raved about the web-exclusive model and even took it out for a spin.

When giving his initial reaction to the trem-less guitar, Root said that it was “pretty much an all-around versatile guitar outta the box.”

Fender Limited Edition Player Plus Stratocaster HSS HT, Vintage White: was US$1,229.99 now US$860.99 at Fender Shop

This limited-edition, Jim Root-approved Strat promises versatile tones aplenty in a classic Fender design, with an ultra-rare twist. It comes fully equipped with Fireball humbucker and Player Plus Noiseless Strat pickups – with a push/pull control that activates coil-split mode – plus (drum roll please!) a hardtail string-through bridge, making this Strat pretty unique.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.