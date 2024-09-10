"I’ve been a Steve Vai fan since I was 15, and never thought I’d ever get the chance to do something amazing with him": Slipknot's Corey Taylor collaborates with his hero Steve Vai on new Billy Morrison track

By
published

Incite The Watch is lifted from The Morrison Project, which sees the Slipknot vocalist fulfil a lifelong dream of working with the virtuoso

Corey Taylor and Steve Vai performing on stage
(Image credit: Carlos Castro/Europa Press / Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has fulfilled a lifelong musical dream by collaborating with Steve Vai on a new Billy Morrison track.

Incite the Watch is the latest single to be highlighted from the already-released The Morrison Project. For this particular track, Morrison is joined by both the Slipknot vocalist and the electric guitar virtuoso.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.