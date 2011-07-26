Video: Soundgarden Joined Onstage by Pearl Jam Guitarist For "Superunknown"

This past Friday night, July 22, Soungarden were joined onstage by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready at the band's concert at the Los Angeles Forum. McCready joined the band for the title track from Soundgarden's 1994 album, Superunknown. You can check out fan-filmed video below.

It's also being reported that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was also in attendance, watching the show in the audience (as opposed to a VIP area or stage-side.)

Soundgarden will wrap up their first full tour in 14 years this Saturday, July 30 at the Gorge in the band's home state of Washington.

The band will return to the studio shortly after the tour ends to continue work on its first studio effort since 1996, which is expected out in early 2012.