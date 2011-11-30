Video: Stage Catches Fire at Avenged Sevenfold Concert

"I guess that's what happens when we try and blow everything up," said vocalist M. Shadows after his band's pyro caused a bit of a scene last night in Kentucky.

Avenged Sevenfold had to briefly pause their concert last night at the Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center in Pikeville, Kentucky after the top of the stage was set on fire. No injuries occured, and the flame was quickly extinguished. You can check out fan-filmed video of the incident below.

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on the road headlining the Buried Alive Tour, which also includes Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides.