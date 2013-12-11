Video: Steel Panther Premiere New Song, "Glory Hole," in Australia

Below, check out a fan-filmed video of Steel Panther performing a brand-new song, "Glory Hole," for the first time ever.

The video was filmed at the band's show in Brisbane, Australia, earlier this week. The track will be on their new album, All You Can Eat, which will be released in early 2014.

The song starts off with the line, "There's a place in France where the naked ladies dance" — and it gets more, um, interesting from there.

If you crave more Steel Panther — and who doesn't? — check out the the first single and music video from the new album, "Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World," right here.

