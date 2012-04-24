Video: Steel Panther's Guide to Groupies

There are a lot of things about being a rock star that you have to find out the hard way when you start your climb to the top — how to give a good interview, how to choose bunks on the tour bus, how to keep your bass player in his place and, perhaps most importantly, how to deal with groupies.

If watching Rock Star over and over again still doesn't answer your questions, it's best to turn to seasoned pros for advice on the rock and roll lifestyle.

Thankfully, Steel Panther's Michael Starr and Lexxi Foxx have stepped up and made a handy video guide to groupies, which you can watch below.

