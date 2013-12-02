Video: The Story Behind "The Wind Cries Mary" by Jimi Hendrix

Below, we present a bit of footage that didn't make it onto the PBS/American Masters version of the new Jimi Hendrix documentary, Jimi Hendrix — Hear My Train A Comin'.

In this clip, various Hendrix associates discuss the making of "The Wind Cries Mary," a track from Are You Experienced, the 1967 debut album by the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

The video features Hendrix's late manager Chas Chandler (a former member of the Animals) describing how the song was recorded in 20 minutes, including five guitar overdubs. Then Eddie Kramer isolates various guitar tracks from the song.