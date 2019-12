Tenacious D recently performed alongside Bad Religion drummer Brooks Wackerman at the Guitar Center Drum Off competition. You can check out videos of "The Metal" and a cover of the Who's "Pinball Wizard" below.

Jack Black and his cohort Kyle Gas are set to release their third studio album -- and first in six years -- Rize of the Fenix this May ahead of an appearance at Download festival.

You can hear a clip of the album's title track here.