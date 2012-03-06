Video: Van Halen Perform "Eruption," "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love" in Philadelphia

Last night, Van Halen continued their North American tour behind their new album, A Different Kind of Truth, with a stop in Philadelphia. Check out footage of "Eruption" and "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love" from last night's show below.

The band have been breaking out a lot of deep cuts this tour, including playing "The Full Bug" from Diver Down for the first time live since 1983. You can watch footage from MSG here.Eddie, Dave and co. are on tour in support of their latest album, A Different Kind of Truth, which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard charts upon its release.The all-new April 2012 issue of Guitar World counts down the 50 Best Van Halen Songs of All Time. It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.