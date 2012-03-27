Video: Van Halen Perform "Jaimie's Cryin'" in Reading, Pennsylvania

Van Halen are continuing to shake up their set-list as their North American tour pushes on. Last night, "Jaimie's Cryin'" made its tour debut in Reading, Pennsylvania, marking the first time the band has played the track since 2008. You can watch fan-filmed footage below.

Also below is footage of the live debut of "Blood and Fire" from the band's new album, A Different Kind of Truth.

In its first week on sale, A Different Kind of Truth sold over 187,000 copies, enough to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.