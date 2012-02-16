Video: Van Halen Perform "She's the Woman" at the Forum in Los Angeles

More footage from last week's "dress rehearsal" show for Van Halen's upcoming North American tour has found its away online. Watch the band perform "She's the Woman" below.

Van Halen will kick off their tour on February 18 in Lousville, Kentucky.

As for the band's future plans, singer David Lee Roth isn't looking past this upcoming tour.

"However temporary it may be there's a real core of strength, an integrity to the band," the singer said in a recent interview with News.co.au. "An obsessiveness to it that will ring true at least for the rest of this tour. To promise anything beyond that, I don't know. That kind of friction and back and forth solicits the best. In the battle of the bands, we actually are a battle of the bands in one band."

Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, moved over 180,000 copies in its first week on sale to land at number two on the Billboard charts this week.