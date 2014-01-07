Video: Watch 1989 BBC Documentary, 'Arena — Heavy Metal,' Featuring Performances by Metallica, Black Sabbath, Megadeth and More

Below, thanks to the wonders and mysteries of YouTube, you can watch a classic BBC documentary called Arena — Heavy Metal from 1989.

The 48-minute video, which originally was shown on the U.K.'s BBC Two as part of its "Heavy Metal Heaven" series, features live footage of Metallica (They kick things off the clip with "Seek & Destroy"), Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss, Led Zeppelin, Megadeth, Motörhead, Napalm Death, Slayer, Steppenwolf and more.

There also are then-current interviews with Tom Araya, Geezer Butler, Bruce Dickinson, Malcolm Dome, Steve Harris, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Axl Rose, David Lee Roth, Lars Ulrich and many others. Enjoy!