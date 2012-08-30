Trending

Video: Watch Black Sabbath's Entire August 3 Lollapalooza Set

By

While the good folks at Lollapalooza's YouTube page have posted official videos of performances by other Lollapalooza acts, no official, pro-shot footage of Black Sabbath's August 3 set has turned up.

Which is why some recently posted fan-shot video of their entire set is a nice little surprise indeed.

You can check out all the videos (one per song), plus their full set list, below.

The August 3 Chicago show was the third and final date of the year for Black Sabbath, which features three original members — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler — plus drummer Tommy Clufetos from Osbourne’s solo band.

Black Sabbath's Lollapalooza set (Grant Park, Chicago, August 3)

  • 01. Black Sabbath
  • 02. The Wizard
  • 03. Beyond The Wall Of Sleep
  • 04. N.I.B.
  • 05. Into The Void
  • 06. Under The Sun
  • 07. Snow Blind
  • 08. War Pigs
  • 09. Electric Funeral
  • 10. Sweet Leaf
  • 11. Symptom Of The Universe / Drum Solo
  • 12. Iron Man
  • 13. Fairies Wear Boots
  • 14. Dirty Women
  • 15. Children Of The Grave
  • 16. Paranoid (encore)