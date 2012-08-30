Video: Watch Black Sabbath's Entire August 3 Lollapalooza Set

While the good folks at Lollapalooza's YouTube page have posted official videos of performances by other Lollapalooza acts, no official, pro-shot footage of Black Sabbath's August 3 set has turned up.

Which is why some recently posted fan-shot video of their entire set is a nice little surprise indeed.

You can check out all the videos (one per song), plus their full set list, below.

The August 3 Chicago show was the third and final date of the year for Black Sabbath, which features three original members — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler — plus drummer Tommy Clufetos from Osbourne’s solo band.

Black Sabbath's Lollapalooza set (Grant Park, Chicago, August 3)