Video: Watch Black Sabbath's Entire August 3 Lollapalooza Set

While the good folks at Lollapalooza's YouTube page have posted official videos of performances by other Lollapalooza acts, no official, pro-shot footage of Black Sabbath's August 3 set has turned up.
Which is why some recently posted fan-shot video of their entire set is a nice little surprise indeed.
You can check out all the videos (one per song), plus their full set list, below.
The August 3 Chicago show was the third and final date of the year for Black Sabbath, which features three original members — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler — plus drummer Tommy Clufetos from Osbourne’s solo band.
Black Sabbath's Lollapalooza set (Grant Park, Chicago, August 3)
- 01. Black Sabbath
- 02. The Wizard
- 03. Beyond The Wall Of Sleep
- 04. N.I.B.
- 05. Into The Void
- 06. Under The Sun
- 07. Snow Blind
- 08. War Pigs
- 09. Electric Funeral
- 10. Sweet Leaf
- 11. Symptom Of The Universe / Drum Solo
- 12. Iron Man
- 13. Fairies Wear Boots
- 14. Dirty Women
- 15. Children Of The Grave
- 16. Paranoid (encore)